Rajasthan Police arrests accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case from Haryana

October 08, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 02:47 am IST - Gurugram

A team of Rajasthan Police arrested an accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case from Gurugram on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Anil Moolthan, a resident of Moolthan village in Haryana's Nuh district, was arrested by a team from Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan's Deegh district, he said.

The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

Moolthan was among the eight names that came to light during the police's investigation in the killings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior Rajasthan Police officer said they received information on Saturday that Moolthan had come to Gurugram and dispatched a team. Multhan was arrested from the Rajiv Chowk area.

The police had earlier arrested Rinku Saini, Gogi alias Monu, Monu Rana and Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in the case.

A court here allowed four-day police remand of cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, an accused in the case, on Saturday.

"We are questioning the accused (Moolthan). We will take him on police remand after producing him in court on Sunday," said Gopalgarh SHO Santosh Kumar Sharma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT