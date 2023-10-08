HamberMenu
Rajasthan Police arrests accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case from Haryana

The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a vehicle on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on February 16 after they were allegedly abducted by some vigilantes who accused them of cow smuggling.

October 08, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - Gurugram

PTI
Gurugram Police took Mohit alias Monu Manesar on transit remand from Rajasthan and reaches Pataudi court, in Gurugram on Saturday.

Gurugram Police took Mohit alias Monu Manesar on transit remand from Rajasthan and reaches Pataudi court, in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A team of Rajasthan Police arrested an accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case from Gurugram on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Anil Moolthan, a resident of Moolthan village in Haryana's Nuh district, was arrested by a team from Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan's Deegh district, he said.



Moolthan was among the eight names that came to light during the police's investigation in the killings.

The senior Rajasthan Police officer said they received information on Saturday that Moolthan had come to Gurugram and dispatched a team. Multhan was arrested from the Rajiv Chowk area.

The police had earlier arrested Rinku Saini, Gogi alias Monu, Monu Rana and Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar in the case.

A court here allowed four-day police remand of cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, an accused in the case, on Saturday.

"We are questioning the accused (Moolthan). We will take him on police remand after producing him in court on Sunday," said Gopalgarh SHO Santosh Kumar Sharma.

