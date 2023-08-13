ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan law ‘good start’, but Delhi gig workers want safety net as employees

August 13, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - New Delhi

The law passed last month in the Rajasthan Assembly has evoked a mixed response in Delhi

Alisha Dutta

Gig workers employed by food aggregator Zomato. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023, which extends social security to gig workers and creates a regulatory framework for aggregators, has drawn mixed reactions from the unorganised workforce in the national capital.

While some said the Delhi government should introduce a legislation similar to the one passed by the Rajasthan Assembly on July 24, others demanded a legislation that provides more comprehensive social security.

Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers, said, “It is commendable that the Rajasthan government formulated this Act that establishes a tripartite board, with representatives of the State government, gig workers, and aggregator platforms, as well as a social security fund and a grievance redressal cell. With a growing number of gig workers, the national capital too should introduce a similar legislation.”

For Gyani Jailsing, the most crucial part of the Act is the creation of a social security fund, which will have contributions from the aggregators.

Need for recognition

However, some workers said the Rajasthan Act left them disappointed as it did not recognise gig workers as employees.

A Delhi-based gig workers’ union leader said, “It falls short of recognising platform-based gig workers as employees, which would have entitled them to benefits, including ESI and Provident Fund.”

However, Mr. Salauddin said while the Rajatshan legislation “may not fulfil all our demands, it still provides legal support to our workers”.

