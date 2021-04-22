Rajasthan CM seeks free COVID-19 vaccine for people above 18 years

Youths’ resentment against Centre will grow on not getting free jab, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday sought free COVID-19 vaccination for youngsters over 18 years, and said there must be a uniform policy for people belonging to different age groups.

“Youths' resentment against the Union government will increase on not getting free vaccine,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Appreciating the Centre's decision to vaccinate every person above the age of 18 from May 1 as demanded by the Congress party, Mr. Gehlot said it would not be appropriate to charge a price from the youngsters when others were getting it for free and the same medical staff was engaged in inoculations for all age groups.

“The virus is now spreading fast and the death rate of those infected is also high. In such a situation, the Centre should speed up free vaccination instead of putting the financial burden on those above 18 years,” Mr. Gehlot tweeted.

In another tweet, he reiterated his call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop his political programmes and rallies in West Bengal and instead pay attention to the improvement in medical and health infrastructure.

“Despite India being among the leading countries producing oxygen, medicines and vaccines, people are dying because of lack of these basic facilities... No other country has witnessed deaths owing to this reason,” Mr. Gehlot said.