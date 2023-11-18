Rajasekhar writes to police against ex-DANICS officer

November 18, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y.V.V.J. Rajasekhar on Friday sought police action against former DANICS officer A.V. Prem Nath for allegedly filing false complaints and attempting to defame officers investigating him, Raj Niwas sources said.

In a letter to the I.P. Estate police station, Mr. Rajasekhar said motivated allegations were made against him by Mr. Prem Nath — an accused in five cases — and other officials involved in various scams to safeguard themselves.

Hitting back, Mr. Nath accused Mr. Rajasekhar of vendetta and said three cases had been filed against the Special Secretary (Vigilance), including an alleged ₹2,500-crore New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) scam.

In his letter, Mr. Rajasekhar wrote, “A.V. Prem Nath purposefully created a false document and false complaint with an intention to harm the undersigned.”

The letter added that the former DANICS officer made “reckless allegations without any documentary proof and evidence... with an intention to harm the undersigned and other officers”.

“It is therefore requested to take appropriate criminal action against [Mr.] Prem Nath... in terms of appropriate provisions of [the] IPC, etc...” Mr. Rajasekhar wrote. He also mentioned complaints against Mr. Prem Nath during his tenure in the NDMC, a matter related to an OBC caste certificate, among others.

Responding to the allegations, Mr. Prem Nath said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the alleged NDMC scam, while three cases have been registered against Mr. Rajasekhar in the Lokpal.

“Both, as a concerned citizen as well as a senior civil servant who had worked twice as Joint Secretary in Department of Urban Development, GNCT of Delhi, which is the nodal department in GNCTD for NDMC, I have filed detailed complaints before [Union] Home Minister, dated 15.09.2023, and Prime Minister, dated 19.09.2023, and later on with Home Secretary, Government of India, Director CBI, Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission and other authorities requesting immediate necessary comprehensive action by CBI on the massive scam of about ₹2,500 crores in the NDMC perpetrated by Mr. Rajasekhar,” he said in a statement.

“This forms the entire background of the vendetta, vindictive actions and organized criminal harassment against me,” Mr. Prem Nath said, adding that Mr. Rajasekhar was misusing the Vigilance administration under him to lodge fake cases and cause further harassment.

In the recent past, Mr. Rajasekhar has had run-ins with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi over investigations ordered by him into some of the decisions of the elected government. The Special Secretary (Vigilance) has also been accused of making casteist slurs and is the subject of an investigation by a panel of the Delhi Assembly.

A 1997-batch officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) cadre, Mr. Prem Nath was recently given premature retirement by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. He has been named in five cases, including one under the POCSO Act and another over making casteist remarks.

