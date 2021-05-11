Rajan recovers from COVID, back in jail

Gangster Chhota Rajan, who was admitted at AIIMS for treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19, was taken back to Tihar jail on Tuesday following his recovery, said officials concerned.

He was found COVID-19 positive in the Tihar Jail on April 22 and was admitted to AIIMSon April 24.

On Friday, the jail administration had dismissed reports claiming that Rajan had died. “News of death of Tihar jail inmate Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje @ Chhota Rajan s/o Sadashiv Nikalje is wrong [sic],’’ Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel had said.

Rajan, 61, is lodged at the high-security prison since his arrest after deportation from Bali in Indonesia in 2015.