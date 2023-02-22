Raj Niwas asks Chief Secretary to file report on Assembly committees

February 22, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Following directions of Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, all Delhi government departments have been asked to submit reports of violations, if any, of rules by the Delhi Assembly committees, almost all of which are headed by AAP MLAs, a senior official said. The L-G’s office has also asked the Chief Secretary to prepare a report on the same.

The L-G has said that rules, as per which the Assembly committees cannot “consider the matters of day-to-day administration”, are not being strictly followed. The move could trigger a fresh row between the AAP government and the Centre-appointed L-G over the control of Capital’s bureaucracy. The dispute over the control of administrative services is part of a long-standing power spat between the AAP government and the Centre, which is being heard by the Supreme Court.

In Delhi, which is not a full-fledged State, the control over the Services Department, which deals with the transfer and posting of officials, is not with the Delhi government but with the L-G. However, the elected government has exerted some influence over the officials through the Assembly committees, which have summoned and questioned Delhi government officials over alleged irregularities.

An AAP leader, part of one such committee, said, “This development doesn’t bode well for us. Now we may lose the only leverage we have over the officials.”

A senior government official said the move would “protect the officials” from the AAP government.

What the Act says

As per Section 33 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021, “[the] Legislative Assembly shall not make any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the Capital or conduct inquiries in relation to the administrative decisions.”

An official said, “Before this amendment, the Assembly committees could call officials and order inquiries. But after the introduction of the amendment, they’re not authorised to do so.”

A communication from Raj Niwas to the Chief Secretary said, “Recently, it has been brought to the notice of the Hon’ble Lt. Governor that the amended provisions of Section 33 of the GNCTD Act are not being strictly followed or complied with... Therefore, the Lt. Governor has desired that the Chief Secretary may kindly furnish factual report indicating the instances of deviations, if any, of the aforesaid amended provisions of Section 33.”

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not offer a comment.

At a meeting of the Delhi Assembly Petitions Committee on December 28, AAP MLA and committee member Saurabh Bharadwaj had charged the Finance Department with obstructing projects of various departments.