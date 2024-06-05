Raj Babbar loses to BJP’s Rao Inderjit by 78,000 votes in tight contest 

In a tight contest, with several ups and downs throughout the daylong counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh registered his fourth straight win from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency, defeating the Congress’s actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar by 75,079 votes.

Mr. Singh, a descendant of Raja Rao Tula Ram, polled 8,08,336 votes, while Mr. Babbar got 7,33,257 votes.

However, the victory margin for Mr. Singh, who had defeated the Congress’s Capt. Ajay Yadav by over 3,86,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, was considerably reduced this time with the Congress playing the caste card to the hilt by fielding a Punjabi with an eye on the non-Yadav Hindu vote and support from the Meo-Muslim dominated Assembly constituencies of Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Punhana.

While Mr. Babbar received close to 3,30,000 votes in the three Meo-Muslim dominated constituencies against around 70,000 votes for Mr. Singh, he put up a good show in Rewari, Bawal, Pataudi, and Sohna Assembly constituencies.

Sources in the BJP told The Hindu that the State government’s dismal performance on civic issues, its e-initiatives such as Parivar Pehchan Patra and Property ID not going down well with people and frequent power outages with water shortage in the run-up to the polling day turned the voters against the party.

“More than the performance of the Narendra Modi government, it was the State government performance that has hit us hard,” a source said.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate and rapper, Rahul Fazilpuria, who tried to build a narrative around the local issues, failed to find favour with the electorate and finished a distant third with 13,278 votes, losing his security deposit. Gurgaon is Haryana’s the largest Parliamentary constituency with over 25 lakh registered voters.