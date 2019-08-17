Rainwater harvesting needed to meet water demands: DJB

The Delhi Jal Board informed the High Court that the increasing water demands of the Capital can be met only if civic bodies and public authorities implement rainwater harvesting and substitute groundwater with treated waste water for non-potable purposes like irrigation, horticulture and sanitation.

DJB, in an affidavit placed before the court said the current water requirement of the Capital was 1,140 million gallons per day (MGD) of which 935 MGD came from groundwater and sources like raw water from the Yamuna.

By 2021, the city’s demand for water would increase to 1,380 MGD and with groundwater sources in Delhi already over-stressed, there was a need to explore alternate means like rainwater harvesting (RWH) to meet the capital’s requirements, the DJB said.

The Board also said systems like RWH and others would also relieve the stress on groundwater and would help to recharge it.

DJB has suggested that local authorities like the municipal bodies and the Delhi Development Authority should strictly enforce the modified building by-laws, which states that RWH system is mandatory for a plot size of 100 square yards or more in order to get a building plan sanctioned and obtain a completion certificate.

The suggestions came in a petition initiated by the court on its own after coming across news reports on alleged failure of the Delhi government and other public authorities to check the depleting groundwater levels in the Capital.