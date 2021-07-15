Rainwater harvesting discussed at MPD meet

Next webinar to be held on July 16

In the third webinar conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041, senior officials discussed issues pertaining to physical infrastructure and spatial development framework.

Stakeholders provided suggestions like rainwater harvesting for parks and other public places, fire safety compliance in commercial centres and managing water demand, among other issues.

“The major suggestions provided by stakeholders during the webinar were rainwater harvesting for parks and other open public places, fire safety compliance in commercial centres developed and maintained by agencies, management of existing dhalaos by local bodies, physical infrastructure provisions in Green Development Area (GDA), development of decentralised wastewater treatment systems and sanitation system,” officials said.

Other demands

The land-owning agency added that other suggestions put forth by stakeholders who attended the webinar pertained to the issue of water demand and wastewater treatment in future regeneration schemes, managing water demand and reducing wastage of water and focus on the use of treated water.

A demand for sharing of various background data and studies conducted for the preparation of the MPD-2041 with the public was also put forth.

The next webinar is scheduled to be held on July 16 and will cover aspects like plan monitoring and evaluation and development control norms.

The draft master plan was placed in the public domain by the urban body in June and stakeholders were invited to send in suggestions and objections.