Rainwater harvesters now in 3,496 institutions: DJB

To revitalise the “overstressed” groundwater resource in the Capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has informed the High Court that rainwater harvesting systems have been implemented in 3,496 schools and colleges here.

The DJB also said it will levy a penalty on consumers with a plot size of 500 square metres or more and whose water bills are up by 1.5 times for not implementing rainwater harvesting system.

The Jal Board, in its affidavit filed before the High Court, said 11,958 consumers have been penalised and an amount of ₹56.71 crore imposed as penalty between July 1, 2017 and August 2019. On the other hand, 1,559 consumers have also been provided rebate for installing functional rainwater harvesting system.

To promote implementation of rainwater harvesting, Jal Board gives 10% rebate in water bills for plot size of 100 square metres and above for having adequate and functional rainwater harvesting systems.

The submission of the Board came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the High Court on its own to improve the groundwater condition in Delhi.

Taking note of the submission of the Jal Board, a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar said there was no reason for it to further monitor the case.

It, however, remarked that the provision for “rainwater harvesting” in the Master Plan for Delhi-2021 and Unified Building Bye-Laws for Delhi- 2016 will be “scrupulously followed” and in case of any violation, action will be initiated against the erring persons in accordance with law.

Growing water demands

In the affidavit, the Jal Board said that “groundwater resource in Delhi is overstressed to meet its ever growing water demands”.

“Construction of three upstream storages on the Yamuna and its tributaries in time-bound manner are of utmost importance to meet drinking water requirements of Delhi and to reduce dependence on groundwater to large extent,” it had said. These three projects — Renukaji, Kishau and Lakhwar & Vyasi Dams — have been declared as national projects.

The Jal Board in consultation with Delhi government has initiated the process for revival and rejuvenation of 155 waterbodies, which are owned by the various departments and government agencies in Delhi. Besides this, a list of 559 government buildings has been shared with the heads of the departments with a request to implement rainwater harvesting systems in these buildings, it said.