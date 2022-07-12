Rains in Delhi give respite from sultry weather, cause traffic snarls

Waterlogging hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road in Delhi after a heavy monsoon downpour at Loha Mandi near Inder Puri on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Rain in the national capital on July 12 morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the City.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, and relative humidity at 8:30 a.m. was 93%, the weather department said.

According to India Meteorological Department data, Delhi recorded 2 mm of rains in 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rains occurred in several parts of the national capital, bringing relief from sultry weather conditions.

It, however, caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in parts of the City, including in Burari and Jasola. Waterlogging also hampered the flow of traffic in central Delhi.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic Alert As per IMD report: Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 36.9 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had received the first monsoon showers on June 30 morning which had provided a much-needed respite from the oppressive heat.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' (114) category around 9:10 a.m., the Central Pollution Control Board data stated.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.