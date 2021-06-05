Rain with thunderstorm brings down temperature in city

Several parts of the city experienced a dust storm with gusty winds followed by light rain on Friday evening. SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

NEW DELHI

05 June 2021 05:15 IST

A thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speeds upto 60 kmph brought down the temperature in city that has been on the rise over the past few days on Friday. Several parts of the city experienced a dust storm with gusty winds followed by light rain. There were reports of trees having fallen in several areas of the city due to the storm.

During the day, the maximum temperature toughed 39.5°C, which is one degree cooler than the normal for the season. The minimum settled at 26.1°C, which was one degree below normal. The weather station at Safdarjung recorded 3.2 mm of rain. Palam received the heaviest rainfall at 9.4 mm of rain.

The forecast for June 5 reads: “Partly cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to stay between 39°C and 24°C respectively. The maximum temperature is likely to rise to the 40°C mark in the next few days.” The strong winds added to the woes of farmers protesting at the borders against the farm laws. “Around 100 tents have been affected and damaged due to the strong winds and rains. The protesters will spend the night inside the trolley and the tents will be erected in the morning,” farmer leader Gurmeet Mehma said.

