Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR

May 27, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - New Delhi

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall.

According to IMD, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR till 9 a.m. on May 27, 2023. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on May 27 morning.

The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR. 

Under its influence, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours, it said around 6.30 a.m.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees celsius, five notches below normal.

