HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall.

May 27, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
 According to IMD, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR till 9 am on May 27, 2023. File photo

 According to IMD, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR till 9 am on May 27, 2023. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Saturday, May 27, 2023 morning.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department said a cluster of cloud patches is passing through Delhi-NCR.  Under its influence, thunderstorm/dust storm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 kmph would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours, it said around 6.30 am.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 34.5 degrees celsius, five notches below normal.

Related Topics

weather news / Delhi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.