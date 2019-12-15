Rain reduces pollution, Capital breathes easy

The air quality of Delhi improved and entered ‘moderate’ category on Saturday after the city received rainfall over the past two days. The air quality index (AQI) is likely to deteriorate slowly towards ‘poor’ category by Sunday, said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

On Saturday, the average level of PM2.5 — deadly respirable particles, which is a chief pollutant — was 61.7 ug/m3, the safe limit being 60ug/m3, as per Indian standards, in Delhi and NCR at 7 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The level is, however, more than twice the safe limit of 25 ug/m3 set by the World Health Organization.

Delhi’s AQI on Saturday was 163 (moderate) down from Friday’s 240 (poor) and Thursday’s 430 (severe), according to the 4 p.m. bulletin by the CPCB that is the average of the past 24 hours.

“The AQI is now forecasts to deteriorate slowly towards the ‘poor’ category by Sunday. SAFAR model suggests AQI is likely to be in the ‘poor’ to lower end of ‘very poor’ category on Monday. On Tuesday, AQI may further deteriorate, but will remain in the lower side of ‘very poor’ category,” SAFAR said.