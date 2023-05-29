Rain, overcast skies in Delhi; heat wave unlikely till June 4

May 29, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

A fresh spell of rains, gusty winds and overcast skies turned weather pleasant in the national capital on May 29, with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Forecasting Centre saying heatwave conditions are unlikely to return to the capital till June 4.

Winds gusting up to 50 kmph swept the capital on May 29 afternoon and several areas reported light rains, an IMD official said.

The Met office has issued a ‘yellow’ alert, cautioning people of traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings: green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8°C, five notches below normal, on May 29. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35°C.

May, historically the hottest month in Delhi with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5°C, has recorded below-normal temperatures and excess rain this time.

Meteorologists attributed the phenomenon to higher-than-usual western disturbances — weather systems that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring unseasonal rainfall to northwest India — this season.

According to IMD data, the Safdarjung Observatory has so far recorded 86.7 mm of rainfall in May. On average, the national capital logs 19.7 mm of rainfall in the whole month.

Delhi also witnessed an unusual episode of dense fog earlier this month. The minimum temperature dropped to 15.8°C on May 4, making it the third coolest May morning since the IMD started keeping records in 1901.

The city logged more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017.

Delhi recorded maximum temperatures above the 40° mark for just nine days in May with heatwave conditions affecting some parts for a brief period.

The Safdarjung Observatory has not recorded any heatwave day this season so far.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C in the plains, 37° in the coastal areas, and 30° in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5°.

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance will bring gusty winds, rain and even hail to some places on May 29 and May 30.

The maximum temperature is predicted to remain below the 40° mark until June 4.

Earlier this month, the weather office predicted below-normal maximum temperatures and fewer heatwave days in northwest India in May.