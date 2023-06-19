ADVERTISEMENT

Rain likely today, temperatures to stay below 40 degrees Celsius this week

June 19, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

On a hot afternoon at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

 

More rainfall is likely in the national capital on Monday and the maximum temperatures are expected to remain below 40 degrees Celsius throughout the week, according to the India Meteorological Department. 

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 38.6 degrees Celsius, which is the normal for this time of the year and the minimum temperature was 28.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

Generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected on Monday and maximum temperature is likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. 

