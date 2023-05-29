Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR

May 29, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - New Delhi

Rain lashed parts of the National Capital in the wee hours of Monday morning bringing relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday night predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana) during next 2 hours," tweeted India Meteorological Department in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Sunday said light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Delhi in the next 24 hours. IMD on Sunday shared the latest satellite and Radar images which shows the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.

"Latest satellite and Radar images shows the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds/Squall activity over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and adjoining Madhya Pradesh," IMD tweeted.

"Light to moderate isolated thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds activity over Himachal Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, south Odisha-north coastal Andhra Pradesh-south Chhattisgarh, Gangetic west Bengal, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha, Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands during night time," IMD further said.

IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, North-East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days.

