Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, to continue until June 26

June 25, 2023

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the East Central and parts of Northwest India, including the national capital, during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on June 25.

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature settled at 30.4 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the IMD said. For June 25, the weather office predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 35 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is predicted over the western Himalayan region from June 24 to 28, and over the plains of northwest India (except west Rajasthan) from June 25 to 28. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand on June 25. Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during June 24 and 28,” the IMD said in a statement.

The statement further added that West Uttar Pradesh will receive isolated rainfall between June 24 and 26; over East Uttar Pradesh from June 25 to 26; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on June 25 and 26 and East Rajasthan during June 25 and 28.

The Southwest Monsoon had also advanced into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, parts of Maharashtra, remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

