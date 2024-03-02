ADVERTISEMENT

Rain lashes Delhi, minimum temperature settles five notches above normal

March 02, 2024 10:15 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds during the day

PTI

Representational file image | Photo Credit: ANI

Rain lashed parts of Delhi early on March 2 even as the national capital's minimum temperature settled five notches above normal at 18.2 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settled around 22 degree Celsius, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8.30 am, the humidity level was recorded at 76 per cent.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 9 am with a reading of 148, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / weather

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US