Rain lashes Delhi for second consecutive day

Rains lashed the Capital for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with the weather station at Safdarjung recording 10.1 mm of rainfall between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

Other areas in the city like Palam and Lodhi Road received more rainfall with weather stations recording 24.8 mm and 16 mm of rainfall respectively.

The humidity was at a high of 92% and the maximum and minimum temperatures settled between 35.5°C and 27°C.

Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers has been forecast for Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop to 31°C and the minimum to 26°C.