Rain lashes city, many complain of water entering their homes

NEW DELHI

01 September 2021 00:53 IST

Delhi recorded 10 rainy days in Aug., lowest in seven years: IMD

Heavy rain lashed the Capital on Tuesday with the city recording 84.1 mm of rainfall during the day. The rain led to waterlogging on several roads causing traffic jams across the city.

Many took to social media to share how water had entered their homes and flooded colony roads.

The Public Works Department logged 10 waterlogging complaints every hour between 9.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

While there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge this time, a PWD official said the Pul Prahladpur underpass, as well as the area near the WHO building near ITO, generated multiple waterlogging complaints.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta took a potshot at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday saying the CM’s dream of providing water to each household in the Capital had been fulfilled.

The rain led to a fall in the maximum temperature that settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal. The minimum settled at 25.9 degrees Celsius, which was one degree cooler than normal.

More rain likely

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be between 29 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said Delhi recorded just 10 rainy days in August, the lowest in seven years, and a cumulative rainfall of 214.5 mm, lower than the average of 247 mm. Nearly two-thirds of the total rainfall (138.8 mm) was recorded in a single day, August 21. It was also the highest downpour in a day in August in 14 years. Experts have attributed the uneven distribution of rainfall to climate change.