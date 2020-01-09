Delhi

Rain lashes Capital, traffic congestions in several areas

Rickshaw pullers caught in a sudden spell of rain near Daryaganj in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Rickshaw pullers caught in a sudden spell of rain near Daryaganj in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Minimum temperature settled at 9.3°C; humidity was 100%

Rain lashed parts of the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, bringing the mercury down and causing traffic snarls at multiple intersections.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal,” an Met official said. The maximum temperature recorded in the evening stood at 14.5 degrees Celsius. Humidity level on Wednesday was recorded at 100%, the weather department said.

The Safdarjung observatory received 6 mm rainfall, Palam observatory recorded 5.3 mm while the the Ridge area received 6.8 mm rainfall.

The rainfall recorded at Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories were 10 mm and 5.6 mm respectively.

According to railway officials, 16 trains were running late in the Northern Railways division due to bad weather.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with moderate fog on Thursday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 16 degrees and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Jan 9, 2020 1:47:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/rain-lashes-capital-traffic-congestions-in-several-areas/article30518345.ece

