Rain lashes Capital, more in store, says Met

Palam records highest rainfall – 56.5 mm, maximum temp. drops to 28 degrees Celsius

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi 
September 23, 2022 01:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A man walks in the rain on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

 

ADVERTISEMENT

With most parts of the city witnessing rain during the day, the maximum temperature dropped to 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is seven degrees lower than the normal for this time of the year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city received 5.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and 31.2 mm during the day till 5.30 p.m., as per the IMD. Palam recorded the highest rainfall – 56.5 mm – during the day while Mungeshpur recorded the lowest rainfall of 1 mm during the same time.

Generally cloudy skies and moderate rainfall are forecast for Friday with the city likely to receive rain every day till Monday.  The mercury is likely to remain below 30 degrees Celsius till Monday and gradually climb up to 35 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory, considered the representative data of Delhi. The highest temperature in the city was 29.6 degree Celsius which was reported at Najafgarh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app