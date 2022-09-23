Rain lashes Capital, more in store, says Met

A man walks in the rain on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

With most parts of the city witnessing rain during the day, the maximum temperature dropped to 28 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is seven degrees lower than the normal for this time of the year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city received 5.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and 31.2 mm during the day till 5.30 p.m., as per the IMD. Palam recorded the highest rainfall – 56.5 mm – during the day while Mungeshpur recorded the lowest rainfall of 1 mm during the same time.

Generally cloudy skies and moderate rainfall are forecast for Friday with the city likely to receive rain every day till Monday. The mercury is likely to remain below 30 degrees Celsius till Monday and gradually climb up to 35 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory, considered the representative data of Delhi. The highest temperature in the city was 29.6 degree Celsius which was reported at Najafgarh.