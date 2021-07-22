Rain intensity to reduce over next two days

NEW DELHI

22 July 2021 00:30 IST

The IMD on Wednesday said that there is likely to be a reduction in the intensity of rainfall over the next two days in the Capital while the sky is likely to stay overcast.

No rain was recorded in the city between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday but 60.3 mm or rain was recorded in the 24-hours ending at 8.30 a.m.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.7° Celsius which was normal for the season. The minimum settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal. The forecast for July 22 reads “partly cloudy sky with very light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Since June 1, the city has received 315.5 mm of rain which is 62% more than normal for the season. The monsoon this year was delayed by two weeks and missed its normal date of arrival which was June 27.