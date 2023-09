September 15, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - New Delhi

Rain with gusty winds lashed Delhi and National Capital Region on Friday morning.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital.

The weather department has forcast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees.

