Rain fulfills CM’s dream of water reaching every household in city: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta took a potshot at the Chief Minister on Tuesday saying that Mr. Kejriwal’s dream of providing water to each household in the Capital had been fulfilled by the rain.

The day’s downpour had led to waterlogging across residential colonies, Mr. Gupta alleged. “Heavy rain, but for a short duration, has all the big and small nullahs overflowing leading to waterlogged colonies and roads. It also caused massive traffic jams. Water not only entered houses but even some hospitals, which shows the laxity of the State government,” he said.

He also said: “Departments like the PWD, DSIIDC, Flood and Irrigation besides others responsible seem to missing from the scene.”

Mr. Gupta said the Opposition had urged the government before the onset of monsoon to ensure that all preparations were made well in advance but all this was overlooked by Mr. Kejriwal and his Ministers as they were “busy in election tourism” in other States.

Waterlogging may lead to water-borne diseases like dengue, malaria or chikungunya, he added.