Delhi

Rain forecast in Capital for next two days

The Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain as well as heavy rain in a few isolated areas in the Capital for over the next two days.

The Capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year. The rain that is forecast will add to the record of Delhi witnessing its highest rainfall for September in 77 years.

The forecast for Thursday reads: “Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius.”

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree higher than the normal for the season while the minimum recorded was 25.2 degrees Celsius, which was normal.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 1:02:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/rain-forecast-in-capital-for-next-two-days/article36486073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY