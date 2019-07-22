Rain floods roads and underpass in Gurugram

Heavy rainfall in Gurugram on Sunday led to waterlogging at several points across the Millennium City, including the newly constructed right turn underpass on Mehrauli-Gurugram Road. However, no traffic jams were reported.

M.G. Road was the worst hit with water flowing to the area from Ghata village and neighbouring areas. NHAI Project Director Ashok Sharma said the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority was carrying out milling near Sikanderpur which led to the flood. “The underpass was flooded for the same reason, but the water was pumped out soon,” said Mr. Sharma.

Waterlogging was also reported at IFFCO Chowk, Basai village, Sikanderpur Power House, Jwala Mill Road, M.G. Road metro station and AIT Chowk on Golf Course Road. Traffic policemen could be seen directing the vehicles standing on the middle of the waterlogged roads.

People took to Twitter to complain about waterlogging. “We are marooned by the rains. No drainage system in A block Sushantlok-1, Gurgaon. Authorities please take note. Help us to move out without water logging. [sic],” said one of the tweets. Another posted a video of driving through a road inundated with water.