Rain fails to dampen spirits of farmers

NEW DELHI

03 January 2021 00:15 IST

Have come prepared for any adverse weather, say protesters at Singhu border

Despite parts of the Capital receiving light rain on Saturday morning, the weather failed to dampen the spirits of farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

With several of them moving into their trolleys to avoid the drizzle, the farmers, who have been at the border for nearly 40 days now, explained that with several layers of plastic over their trucks to prevent seepage, they had come prepared for any adverse weather conditions.

Manjeet Singh, a farmer from Patiala, said: “I have been at the border from the first day and have not gone home in the past month. Our trolleys are covered with three layers of plastic to prevent any kind of seepage. If there is any kind of extra aid that we require, the several organisations out here are there to provide us with that. We are here for a reason and the hope that something substantial will happen is always there.”

For the people?

“Usually a government is meant to be ‘for the people’ but clearly under the current circumstances it’s difficult to gauge whose government it actually is,” Mr. Singh rued.

Satsem Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Kapurthala district, said: “We have all kinds of reinforcements, measures and resources in place. The trolleys are safe and covered with layers of plastic among other things. The Prime Minister can extend this for as long as he wants to. We are fully prepared.

Sukhjeet Singh, a farmer who owns around 25 acres of land in Patiala, added: “Rain has been forecast for the next couple of days. While we are managing quite well, at times issues like drying clothes, increasing mosquitoes and clothes getting soiled due to the mud prop up. But we are quite certain of not moving from here. What is even left to go back to if the laws are not repealed?”

For a cause

The environment at the protest site is improving with each passing day, Sukhjeet explained while stating that people from diverse backgrounds had come together for the cause. “The Prime Minister is unable to gauge the environment out here and the fact that people from across castes, creed and religions had come together for the cause,” he added.

Following announcements of a tractor parade on Republic Day, protesting farmers said they were ready to call more supporters from their respective villages to come to the border .

Baldev Singh, a 60-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, said: “Each day there are more and more people joining this peaceful agitation. We are ready to call even more people to join. Never before has one seen such an agitation of this scale. It is historic as people from across States have joined in. Once this is successful, the government won’t dare to take any measures which is against the welfare of the people. No matter how long it takes, we are bound to win.”