Rain eases the heat, but brings Delhi traffic to a grinding halt

May 02, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Capital experienced heavy rains on Monday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., causing waterlogging in several parts and traffic jams due to breakdown of vehicles.

Delhi Traffic Police said its control room received 31 calls about snarls and three related to waterlogging. “Traffic is heavy on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards Adhchini due to waterlogging near Adhchini. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it tweeted. Vehicular movement was also affected near MCD Civic Centre, near Hanuman Mandir on Pusa Road, near Max Hospital in Saket and the Dwarka flyover. Heavy rainfall was reported in east Delhi, Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Lodhi Road, Lutyens’ Delhi and Noida.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said waterlogging was reported in many parts, including Lajpat Nagar, Nathupura, West Patel Nagar and Rani Khera.

It added that a portion of a wall had collapsed in Karawal Nagar, while complaints of trees and buildings being damage came from Govindpuri and East of Kailash.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below normal, while the minimum was at 19.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It added that this relief from the heat will last till May 4, as there is an active western disturbance around the Capital. Maximum temperatures in this period are likely to stay below the 30-degree-Celsius mark, with light rain and cloudy sky. The forecast for Tuesday reads “generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph”. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle between 27 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.