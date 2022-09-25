Rain continues to lash Delhi

Light rain, cloudy sky likely today and tomorrow

The Hindu Bureau  New Delhi
September 25, 2022 01:00 IST

Girls caught in the rain near India Gate on the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

 New Delhi 

The national capital witnessed another day of cloudy sky and rain on Saturday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees lower than the normal for this time of the year, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The city received 15.4 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and 10 mm during the day till 5.30 p.m.

Palam recorded the highest rainfall – 21.9 mm – during the day, while Mayur Vihar recorded the lowest rainfall of 4 mm. 

Light rain and cloudy sky are likely on Sunday and Monday too. The mercury is likely to increase to 31 degrees Celsius on Monday and gradually climb up to 35 degrees Celsius by Wednesday.   

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung observatory, considered the representative data of Delhi. The highest temperature in the city was 28.7 degree Celsius which was reported at Pusa.

