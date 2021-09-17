Rain chokes Capital, causes traffic jams at major roads, underpasses

NEW DELHI

17 September 2021 00:44 IST

More spells in store in coming days, forecasts Met dept.

Heavy rains continued to lash the Capital on Thursday morning, bringing relief from the heat but causing traffic jams due to waterlogging in some areas. The Met department said that 12.6 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. and 1.8 mm was recorded overnight. The city is slated for more rain too in the coming days, with the maximum temperature staying below the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 28 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees below normal. This brought relief from the 35.3 degrees Celsius recorded the previous day, which was one degree above normal. The minimum settled at 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season.

The forecast for Friday reads: “Generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 29 and and 24 degrees respectively.”

Record rain

This month, the Capital has received more than 400 mm of rainfall, which is the maximum rainfall recorded in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944. In 2019, Delhi had received 404 mm during the entire monsoon season, which is the same as that recorded in the first 16 days of September.

This monsoon season, after a delayed start, the Capital has recorded 1159.4 mm of rainfall — the highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever, the Met department said.

According to the Public Works Department (PWD), Pul Prahladpur underpass, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Anand Parbat, Zakhira underpass, Nangloi, Mundka, Uttam Nagar, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Dabri, Sitapuri, Krishna Nagar, Madhu Vihar, Chhattarpur, Badli, and Kirari were areas where waterlogging was reported. Pul Prahladpur underpass on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in south Delhi was shut due to waterlogging.