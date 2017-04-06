Rain brings some relief; clear sky today

Overnight rain brought temporary relief from the sweltering heat on Wednesday as the maximum temperature dropped to 34.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and the minimum dropped to 20.1 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal.

The MeT department has forecast mainly clear sky on Thursday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover between 35 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the MeT department, the city received 24.6mm of rainfall over a period of 24 hours till 8.30a.m. on Wednesday, the highest in a day in April in the last five years.

The Palam weather station recorded 14.2mm of rain, Ridge 0.8mm and Ayanagar 7.6mm of rain in the same period.

Evening showers

Although there were no official water-logging or damage reports, many Delhiites had a sleepless night with strong winds and loud thunder lasting for over an hour.

The day remained overcast with some parts of the city receiving traces of rainfall around 5.30p.m. on Wednesday.