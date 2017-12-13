Rain brings relief from pollution

The capital received 7.8 mm of rainfall between 5 30 p.m. on Monday and 8 30 a.m. on Tuesday. The shower not only brought down the maximum temperature, but also improved the average air quality in the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hours average Air Quality Index (AQI) score released at 4 30 p.m. on Tuesday was 219, still in the “poor” category but a marked improvement from the “very poor” score of 361 on Monday before the rain started.

In Ghaziabad and Noida, where the AQI was in the “severe” category on Monday, with scores of 463 and 408 respectively, the rain brought it down to 290 and 224. Residents of Gurugram had something to cheer about as the AQI score was a “moderate” 192 on Tuesday, down from 319 the previous day.

The levels of particulate matter — PM10 and PM 2.5 — also fell to “moderate”, according to SAFAR data, at several monitoring stations. The relief is expected to be short-lived as the AQI is likely to return to “very poor” once the weather clears up.

The MeT Department has issued a dense fog warning for the capital and surrounding areas on December 14 and December 15. The minimum temperature is likely to fall 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

The overcast conditions pushed up the minimum temperature from 8.2 degrees on Monday night to 13.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was five degrees above normal. The maximum temperature settled at 21.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal.