GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain brings relief from intense heat in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the searing heatwave in Delhi over the weekend as the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday

Published - June 21, 2024 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
People cover their heads while crossing the road amid rain showers as the national capital receives respite from the heat, near the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on June 21.

People cover their heads while crossing the road amid rain showers as the national capital receives respite from the heat, near the Kartavya Path in New Delhi on June 21. | Photo Credit: ANI

Light rain was seen in parts of the national capital on June 21, which brought relief from the intense heatwave in the city, the weather office said.

The city's minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the Met ofice said.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the searing heatwave in Delhi over the weekend as the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius on Friday. Delhi's relative humidity was 70% at 8.30 a.m.

The IMD on Thursday said that heatwave conditions have abated from Delhi under the influence of western disturbance and lower-level easterlies from Bay of Bengal.

Delhi has been reeling under a intense heatwave and a severe water crisis.

According to a senior police official, bodies of more than 50 people were recovered from in and around Delhi in the last five days. Police, however, have not confirmed if they died of heat-related causes.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 173 at 1 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.