‘Rain and thunderstorm likely this week’

NEW DELHI

20 September 2020 23:11 IST

The Capital is likely to receive some rainfall in the coming days that may provide some relief from the current temperature that has remained two to three degrees above normal for the past two weeks.

Delhi has seen a dry spell as the Safdarjung weather station last recorded rain on September 8. Normally, the city, on an average, receives 96.2 mm of rainfall in September but this year, it has recorded only 20.9 mm.

The forecast for the week shows that the sky will turn partly cloudy on Monday with moderate to severe thunderstorm/lightening likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy sky with light rain/drizzle has been forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, the city recorded a high of 36.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.6 degrees. The humidity hovered between 44% and 87%. The forecast for Monday reads “maximum and minimum temperatures hovering between 37 and 26 degrees respectively.”