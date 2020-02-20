Railways to run tourist train from March 28

The Indian Railways will begin commercial run of its Ramayana-themed special tourist train, Shri Ramayana Express, from March 28.

The train will commence its journey from Delhi on March 28, and tourists can board the train from Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareily and Lucknow.

In a 16-night-17-day tour, people will be visiting the places associated with Lord Ram, including Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya; Bharat Mandir at Nandigram; Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi in Bihar; Janakpur in Nepal, Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi; Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi in U.P.; Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag; Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur; Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot; Panchvati at Nasik; Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi and Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram.

Tourists will be offered pure vegetarian meals, accommodation and wash and change facilities in dharmashalas or hotels. In addition, considering that the train will begin operations during the Navratras festival, food served to the travelers will be cooked without onion and garlic. “Fasting food will also be available for the tourists that will include sabudana khichdi, fruits, curd, potato chat etc.,” the Railways said.

Sleeper class package has been priced at ₹16,065 per person, while AC class package is priced at ₹26,775 per person.

The train, which will be run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will have ten coaches — five sleeper class non-AC coaches and five AC three-tier coaches. The bookings for the train will be on a first-come, first-take basis, the statement said.

“A similar tourism train on this circuit was introduced last year with only sleeper class coaches which was a huge success... [hence] IRCTC has decided to launch this unique product with some AC three-tier coaches as well,” it added.

Srilanka tour

An option of add-on tour to Srilanka is also available with limited 40 seats, that will allow tourists to visit places related to Ramayana in Srilanka. This will cost additional ₹37,800 per person.