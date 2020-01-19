Railways to compensate man for allotting same berth to 2 passengers

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed the Indian Railways to compensate a passenger by paying ₹5,000 for allotting a berth booked by the complainant to another passenger.

Complainant L.G. Dass from Delhi said despite reserving an AC III-tier berth by paying ₹450 for travel between Jalandhar to Ambala, he found that the berth occupied by another passenger.

“He was shocked to see that a lady was sleeping on the berth and on being asked to vacate the same, she insulted the complainant. After much insistence, the lady showed two tickets to the complainant...issued by the Railways for allotting the same berth and coach,” the Bench observed while noting the allegations in the plea.

“In these peculiar circumstances, the complainant had no option but to accommodate the lady and allow her to use his berth which caused him physical and mental pain during the five-hour journey and the coach attendant even refused to provide the complaint book to the complainant,” the Bench added.

Holding the railways deficient in services, the Bench observed, “The allotting of the same berth as already allotted to the complainant wrongfully to another passenger is indeed deficiency of services in our considered view.”

‘Within a month’

Directing the Railways to compensate the complainant, the consumer panel said the order has been carried out within 30 days.