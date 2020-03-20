Railway stations bear deserted look with cancellation of over 160 trains

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, railway stations, including the New Delhi railway station, bore a deserted look as compared to the usual hustle. With over 160 trains cancelled as of Thursday, officials of the Northern Railway said that several other precautionary measures were rolled out at stations.

Several passengers turning up at stations with masks on visited the help desks set up by the railway authorities meant to attend to such concerns. Passengers were at liberty to get “voluntary” thermal screenings at the kiosks set up by authorities, in case if they feel any discomfort.

“While there are a series of precautions undertaken by the Railways, there is provision for the passengers to get thermal screening done at the platform. In case there are symptoms, the person will be referred for further medical attention. There are special wards available at the Central Hospital for this purpose,” said an official of the Northern Railway.

Apart from increasing the frequency of cleanliness in coaches, their toilets and pantry cars, hoardings and display boards carrying messages pertaining to precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the deadly virus were put up at the platforms of the New Delhi station.

Drop in business

With a thinned out crowd at stations, auto drivers stationed outside also complained of a drop in business due to the epidemic.

“Increasingly we are seeing a drop in business. Now we hear that a lot of trains have also been cancelled which means the coming days will be worse for us. We also have families to run but what do we do? We cannot blame anyone. We are worried and don’t know what to do,” said Mukesh Kumar, an auto driver.