Railway Ministry, others told to finalise parameters for locomotive engines

NGT observes matter has been pending for over three years

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Environment Ministry, Railway Ministry and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to finalise and approve parameters for locomotive engines.

‘Finalise at the earliest’

Taking note of a report filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Since the issue has been pending for over three years, we direct that the same be finalised at the earliest.”

In its report dated February 4, the Environment Ministry had said the draft standard was submitted by the CPCB on June 2, 2020. It also said following meetings, the proposal would be worked out in consultation with the Railways with clarity on the implementing agency, monitoring protocol and reporting mechanism on compliance.

“It is prayed that in order to delineate the appropriate provision for effective compliance of the NGT’s order six months is required, which includes four months for wide circulation of draft notification for inviting comments and two months for incorporation of comments, finalisation of notification and obtaining approval from the Ministry of Law and Justice,” the report read.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner S.K. Goyal seeking execution of a 2017 order of the NGT where it was directed that guidelines containing locomotive standards be put up on the CPCB website and expeditious efforts made by all stakeholders, including the MoEF&CC.