Railway employees questioned on meeting expelled Pak. officials

NEW DELHI

06 June 2020 02:31 IST

The two High Commission officials were caught for spying

Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday questioned two railway employees, who had met two Pakistan High Commission (PHC) officials caught for spying and expelled from India, said a senior police officer on Friday.

The officer said that the two railway employees were questioned after it was found that they met PHC officials outside Baroda House, Northern Railway headquarters. The railway employees were released after interrogation.

The two officials, Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir, were caught by Delhi Police while they were trying to obtain sensitive documents relating to India’s security installations from an Indian national in exchange for money, said a police officer.

Instant suspicion

During questioning, the railway employees divulged that they got suspicious when the PHC officials tried to question them regarding the movement of Indian Army via railway.

“They got suspicious when they asked them on the category of railway wagon used by the Indian Army, how they travel and when their travelling is scheduled. They stopped interacting with them and informed their seniors about it,” said the officer.

The PHC officials used to meet the railway employees under fake name and ID and on the pretext of getting a job in railway.