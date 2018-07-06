Railing falls on metro train; Violet Line services disrupted

Metro services were disrupted on the Violet Line for over two hours on Thursday after a metallic sheet of railing fell on a moving train due to heavy wind and rain. The railing fell on the train when it was approaching the elevated Lajpat Nagar metro station from Jangpura, which is under the ground.

Wind pressure

“A portion of railing on the ramp fell on the train moving towards Faridabad, in between the Jangpura and Lajpat Nagar metro stations, around 4.05 p.m. due to the impact of rain and wind. As a result, the approaching train towards Lajpat Nagar was put on hold due to this obstruction,” said a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Passengers were safely evacuated and taken to the Lajpat Nagar platform, the official said.

“The railing fell due to a sudden high wind pressure and hit the side of a train on that section. The train was stopped by the train operator and subsequently, the passengers onboard were evacuated on foot to Lajpat Nagar station. There were no injuries reported,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

“To remove the railing, the overhead electricity supply was put off between Central Secretariat and Nehru Place section. Trains were run in two loops from Nehru Place to Escorts Mujesar and Central Secretariat to Kashmere Gate stations,” said the official.

Services were restored by 6.47 p.m., the DMRC said. There were, however, no disruptions on other Metro lines, officials said.