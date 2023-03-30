Raids by CBI and ED have brought all the corrupt in one party, says Kejriwal

March 30, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said those tainted by corruption are coming together on the same platform, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said raids by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have brought “all the corrupt people in one party”. Mr. Kejriwal said this in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday during a discussion on a confidence motion tabled by him after the BJP withdrew a no-confidence motion from the Assembly. The confidence motion was passed with a majority.

“All the thieves, looters and corrupt are in one party. Once the BJP members are in jail after their party’s rule ends, the country will become corruption-free,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Referring to the statement made by the PM on Tuesday, the AAP chief said, “The [PM’s] statement is slightly incorrect. Instead of a ‘platform’, he should have said that the corrupt leaders have joined a political party — the BJP. The officers of Central [investigating] agencies go around threatening leaders of the Opposition to either join the BJP or go to jail on false charges.”

Speaking about the no-confidence motion that the BJP was scheduled to move, the CM said, “The BJP withdrew the motion after it failed to poach AAP MLAs. It threatened AAP MLAs with raids by the CBI and ED and offered them ₹25 crore bribe. But nothing could break the AAP MLAs. Operation Lotus has failed,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposing the motion, Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said while AAP has a majority in the Assembly, it has lost people’s trust. “When a lamp is about to blow out, it flutters. This is the condition of the Aam Aadmi Party,” the LoP said.

“The Kejriwal government came to power on the promise of solving Delhi’s problems but has only dented the government treasury,” Mr. Bidhuri added.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the fear of the PM’s speech was “clearly visible” in Mr. Kejriwal’s statements. “The CM has rightly said that thieves, looters and corrupt are all in the same party. He should have clarifed that he was talking about AAP,” Mr. Sachdeva said.