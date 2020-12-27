Raid on Pracha a very serious matter, lawyers tell Amit Shah

new delhi

27 December 2020 23:51 IST

‘There is an emerging trend of investigating agencies intimidating advocates’

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Sunday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah terming the raid on the office premises of advocate Mehmood Pracha “very serious”.

The Council has demanded “immediate action” from the Home Minister.

Mr. Pracha is the legal representative for many of the people accused in cases connected to the north-east Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.

“There has been an understanding between the representatives of the Bar Association/Bar Council and the Delhi Police that in the event of any case against an advocate, the Bar Association/Bar Council representatives will be informed and taken into confidence,” the Council said.

“This broader understanding is to maintain harmony and cordiality between the two wings of the Justice Delivery System,” read the letter signed by BCD Vice-Chairman Himal Akhtar, Member Rajiv Khosla and former BCD Chairman K.C. Mittal.

“This understanding seems to have not been followed in the present case. While we do not want to go to various aspects of the matter, apparently the action of the Delhi police falls short on these aspects, which is a very serious matter as far as the legal community is concerned,” the letter said.

“We notice anguish and anger in the legal community, primarily because it [the raid] goes to the very root and [disrupts] independent discharge of responsibility by an advocate, as provided under the Constitution of India being integral part of the Justice Dispensation System, the Advocate Act, 1961, and the Bar Council of India Rules,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Women Lawyers’ Forum (DHCWLF) has written to the President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association expressing concerns over the alleged recent trend of intimidation of lawyers who are representing accused persons in the Delhi riot cases.

‘Deeply concerned’

“We write to you as a group of lawyers who are deeply concerned about the recent instances where the investigating agency has been arraigning lawyers as accused in criminal cases,” the DHCWLF said.

“Though, on the face of it, the proceedings initiated against such lawyers are ostensibly independent of the matters being handled by the agency, but the pattern emerging from all such instances, where lawyers are being targeted, is hard to ignore,” it added.

“Raids at Mr. Pracha’s office is the latest example of such intimidation by the Delhi Police. Mr. Pracha is representing several accused persons in the riot cases. The recent trend indicates that there are other lawyers too who are being intimidated and discouraged from representing their clients in these cases,” DHCWLF said.

“The larger issue is lawyers who are vocal about defending civil liberties are being systematically targeted. This is an act of vindictiveness on the part of the investigating agencies whose actions are preventing lawyers from carrying out their duties,” it said.