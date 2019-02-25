Rai: venue for agitation yet to be finalised

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Sunday said the party was yet to finalise the venue for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s hunger strike for full Statehood of Delhi.

The venue will act as the office of the Chief Minister as he will discharge his duties from there during his protest, he said.

Mr. Rai said the hunger strike will start on March 1 at 10 a.m. and Mr. Kejriwal will be joined by all party Lok Sabha incharges, Ministers, MLAs and councillors.

“Delhi has been divided into 560 zones and three committees have been formed at Central, Vidhan Sabha and Zonal level. The venue of the Chief Minister’s fast will be the control room from where instructions will be sent out,” Mr. Rai said, adding that from March 1 to 9, 560 ‘nyay yatras’ will be taken out at the zonal level. Several RWAs, students, teachers, lawyers and professionals will also be involved in these yatras.