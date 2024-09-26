Rai rolls out 21-point Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday rolled out the 21-point Winter Action Plan featuring drone monitoring, artificial rain, and the constitution of a special task force among measures to combat air pollution in the coming months in the Capital.

Anti-dust drives, deployment of mobile anti-smog guns, and dialogue with the Centre and neighbouring States for a coordinated effort have also been included in the strategy to check deterioration in air quality during winter.

The Delhi government had earlier this month banned the bursting, storage, and sale of firecrackers till January 1 to check bad air.

The air quality in the city plummets drastically every winter with farm fires in neighbouring States, construction activities, vehicular pollution and other meteorological factors largely blamed for it.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Rai said his government will start implementing the plan immediately as he claimed that their efforts have brought down the number of bad air days from 243 in 2016 to 159 last year while the Capital’s green cover increased from around 20% to 23% over the past decade.

‘Ready for the test’

“This time too, Delhi is fully prepared to tackle the winter pollution. For the first time, pollution will be monitored by drones. A six-member special task force has been formed to monitor the situation,” the Environment Minister said.

Mr. Rai said the work-from-home policy will be encouraged as an emergency measure in case the pollution levels spike drastically. Additionally, strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be ensured in such circumstances, he added.