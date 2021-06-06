Rai launches plantation drive

New Delhi

06 June 2021 00:24 IST

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday launched a mega plantation drive of medicinal plants on the occasion of World Environment Day.

“The Delhi government has 14 nurseries across the city and from Monday any person can visit our nurseries and get medicinal plants for free. The government will also hold a mega plantation drive or Van Mahotsav from June 26 to July 11. We will plant over 33 lakh saplings across the city,” the Minister said.

