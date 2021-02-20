Rai holds meet with Environment Dept., DPCC

New Delhi

20 February 2021 00:33 IST

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday held a review meeting with officials of his department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on ways to curb pollution levels in Delhi.

Mr. Rai said that a seven-member committee had been constituted and the government was going to formulate a long-term action plan to control dust pollution.

He said a round table conference will be held on March 4 to consult experts and various organisations will be consulted to formulate an action plan on how to implement the anti-pollution campaign from March to September.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rai said direct action will now be taken against officials who are negligent in timely disposal of complaints of pollution in the Green-War room.